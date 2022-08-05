Stephens Cuts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $52.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

