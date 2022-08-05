UBS Group Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $246.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Shares of CME opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.74. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

