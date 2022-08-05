CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $108.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.