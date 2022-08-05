Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.0 %

F stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 126,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

