Wells Fargo & Company Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $355.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.61. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

