Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.
Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 234,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $6,287,115.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,437,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,287,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,965,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
