Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 234,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $6,287,115.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,437,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,287,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 234,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $6,287,115.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,437,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,287,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,965,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

