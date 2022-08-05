Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 439.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The firm has a market cap of $275.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $37.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Asit Parikh bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 158,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

