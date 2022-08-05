StockNews.com Lowers Loews (NYSE:L) to Hold

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:L opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Loews has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

