Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

