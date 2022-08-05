Molson Coors Beverage Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

TAP opened at $52.91 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

