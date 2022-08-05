Cowen Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Shares of AOUT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $29.89.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
