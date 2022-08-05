Cowen Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

