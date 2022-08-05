Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $6,813,332. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 62.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.