Robert A. Eckel Acquires 7,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 7,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,497 shares in the company, valued at $427,398.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aware Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Aware stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
