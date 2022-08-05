Robert A. Eckel Acquires 7,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 7,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,497 shares in the company, valued at $427,398.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aware Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aware stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

