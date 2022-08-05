StockNews.com Upgrades Comstock (NYSE:LODE) to “Sell”

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Comstock
