Benchmark Trims Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price to $40.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 242,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

