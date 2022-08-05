Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $4,504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.