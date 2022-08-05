Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.33.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $10,628,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

