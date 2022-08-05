FY2022 EPS Estimates for OneSpan Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

