FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 906,636 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,463,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

