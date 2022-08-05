Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 146,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 105,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

