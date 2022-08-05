FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By DA Davidson

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of RNST opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Renasant by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

