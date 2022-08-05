FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

