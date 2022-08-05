Balentine LLC Invests $201,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

