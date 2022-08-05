Balentine LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 540,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

