Balentine LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Etsy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

