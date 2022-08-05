S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 97 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

