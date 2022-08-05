Balentine LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 257.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FOX by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.