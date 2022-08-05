Citigroup Trims Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price to $22.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.32. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075,017 shares of company stock worth $97,805,305. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,588,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 198,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.