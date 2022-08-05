Barclays Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Equal Weight

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $625.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

