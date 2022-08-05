DA Davidson Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Neutral

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

