StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $117,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

