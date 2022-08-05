Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 975

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $832.50.

PSO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

