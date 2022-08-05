Mizuho Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.50

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.19.
Oatly Group Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of OTLY opened at 3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.83. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.86.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
