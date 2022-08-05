Mizuho Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.50

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Shares of OTLY opened at 3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.83. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.86.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

