Royal Bank of Canada Trims Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Target Price to C$16.00

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Development Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE ODV opened at 4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.29. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of 3.84 and a 12 month high of 16.20.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

