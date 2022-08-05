ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

