Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

