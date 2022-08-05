Mizuho Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $10.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

