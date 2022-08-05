IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.43.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $405.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.