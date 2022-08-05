Barclays Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 840

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $832.50.

PSO stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

