Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to Hold

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $18.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Hanger Stock Down 0.2 %

HNGR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $725.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanger has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,552,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

