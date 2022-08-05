Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to Hold

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $18.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.
Hanger Stock Down 0.2 %
HNGR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $725.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanger has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hanger
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanger (HNGR)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.