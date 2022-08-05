Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

