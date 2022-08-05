Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,584.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,352.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,430.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.