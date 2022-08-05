Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.76. 4,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.