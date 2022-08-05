Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.50. Approximately 14,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 24,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.66.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

