Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 10,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.
Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
