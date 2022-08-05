Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 98,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 36,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

