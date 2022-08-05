BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Trading 5.8% Higher

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.39. 7,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 170,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

BT Brands Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.84.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.19%.

In related news, CEO Gary Copperud bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,348. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

