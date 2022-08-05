WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 2.1%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. 19,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The company has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
