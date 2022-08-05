WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 2.1%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. 19,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

WaveDancer Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

WaveDancer Company Profile

In related news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,026.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 52,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,144 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.