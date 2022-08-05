Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

GEOS stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

