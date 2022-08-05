Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in JOANN by 55.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 951,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.